Beer and Kebab: A Symphony of Taste and Tradition!

Experience the perfect union of flavor and tradition at the Mercure Hotel Hyderabad KCP's Beer and Kebab Fest!

An unparalleled culinary journey where savory kebabs meet refreshing brews in a symphony of taste awaits foodies in Hyderabad. Expertly crafted kebabs are paired with a selection of fine beers, blending culinary expertise with the art of brewing.

Foodies can embark on a gastronomic adventure that promises an unforgettable dining experience. It's time to immerse yourself in the ambiance enhanced by soothing music as you savor an array of mouthwatering kebabs, including Murgh Rosali, Murgh Banno, Tangdi, Kalmi, Tandoori Pomfret, Hariyali Fish Tikka, Tandoori Jinga, Lasooni Jinga, Mutton Sheek, and Mutton Galouti, among others.

Get ready for an exquisite dinner under the starlit sky, where every bite is a celebration of taste and tradition.

When: 23rd-29th February 2024

Where: The Terrace Restaurant Mercure Hyderabad KCP

Time: 7-11 PM