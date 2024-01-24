Savor the Rustic Flavours of Bastar in Hyderabad





Hyderabadis are renowned for their passion for food, with a plethora of multicultural restaurants dotting the twin cities. Despite the abundance of options, hotels continue to captivate gastronomes through innovative food festivals. The Park Hyderabad, situated in Somajiguda, is currently hosting a Bastar pop-up festival at Verandah. Showcasing locally sourced ingredients and presented in an authentic manner, the culinary journey through Bastar evolves with each passing season. In collaboration with Culture Devi and curated by K Suryam Rao, Chef Jatiya, hailing from the Muria tribe, brings the distinctive flavors of Bastar to the table.











The menu features a selection of exotic tribal dishes crafted from ingredients procured locally from the Bastar region. To commence the dining experience, a welcome drink made of ragi sprinkled with nuts sets the perfect tone. The chutney options include Tomato, Tamarind, and Chapra (crafted from red ants), with the latter being a clear standout. To balance the spiciness of the chutney, indulge in some Maize porridge. The vegetarian offerings promise a delightful feast, encompassing specialties such as dry peas, leafy vegetables, drumstick cooked with rice paste (slightly tangy yet wholesome), delectable dried ash gourd dumplings, and potato and brinjal curry accompanied by roasted banana on the side, best enjoyed with organic rice. A must-try is the lal bhaji—fried red leafy vegetables—and saigoda, a dal paste wrapped in colocasia leaves. Conclude the meal on a sweet note with desserts like kodo millet kheer and ragi halwa.

For those exploring the non-vegetarian fare, the Suksi curry (smoked fish) and Aamat (drumstick, green leafy veg, chapra cooked with rice paste) are highly recommended. While the Anda Pudga (egg wrapped in leaves and cooked over charcoal) could have been spared from excessive grilling, the chicken kichdi takes a prominent place in the non-veg main course. The festival also presents a range of intriguing cocktails inspired by the local cuisine. Standouts include Safar Bastar (whisky, gin, lime, bitters, ginger ale), Gin-based Moringa Miracle, and Tamarind Whisky Sour. The showstopper, without a doubt, is the Red Ants Jazz—reminiscent of a Bloody Mary—crafted with Gin, tomato juice, strawberry syrup, lemon, lemongrass, and red ant powder, offering an extraordinary experience.











For those opting for non-alcoholic options, the coconut zomkom, millet juice, and coco litchi mocktails are worth exploring. Immerse yourself in the taste of tradition at the Bastar Food Festival! Embark on a culinary journey celebrating the rich gastronomic heritage of Bastar.



