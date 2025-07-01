Banquet 18’s Global Gourmet Concept Wins Silver at WOW Awards 2025

Banquet 18, a Bangalore-based luxury catering company, won Silver at the WOW Awards Asia 2025 in the F&B Innovations – Concept Design and Execution – Weddings category for their new immersive concept, The Global Gourmet Getaway, created especially for a wedding celebration in Bangalore.

It is a landmark moment not only for Banquet 18 but for the city of Bangalore as well. This is the first time a bespoke catering brand from South India has made it to the national winners' list in this category. This is especially significant for a brand to win this within a decade of its inception, signifying the innovation in luxury F&B that Banquet 18 brings to the table.

Banquet 18's victory is more than just a win. It indicates a change in the events space, where creativity, narrative and intentioned delivery are now beginning to coexist with tradition. It is a moment that honours fresh innovations and ideas coming to the forefront of Indian hospitality across newer cities.

The award was declared at the 16th edition of WOW Awards Asia, which took place in Mumbai, recently. With a record 3,000+ entries, 350+ winners, and 110+ members of the jury, the current edition saw over 5,000 industry experts from around India and the world come together. Organised by EVENTFAQS Media in partnership with EEMA and certified by Ernst & Young, the WOW Awards are widely known as India's most credible award stage for excellence in events and experiences.

Banquet 18's award-winning idea was a basic yet potent notion — food can be more than food. It can be memory, meaning and magic. Every course was designed around a place near and dear to their hearts or an experience they'd shared, presented with visual narrative and emotional depth. The event was designed and delivered from the ground up by Banquet 18's in-house team, from menu creation to presentation and service.

Established in 2015 as part of Flavours' Culinary Solutions in Bangalore, Banquet 18 has executed more than 2,000 events in the nation. The company became popular for bespoke culinary styling, international menu innovation and emotionally resonant food experiences, all driven by a belief that food not only ought to be great-tasting but also personal. From luxury weddings to curated social gatherings, industry launches and others, their portfolio is vast.

This award is very precious to our whole team,& exclaimed Tanya Quadros, Banquet 18's Founder. "To be noticed on a platform like WOW, in a segment which always had a legacy named and to be doing this as a young brand based out of Bangalore, is very important to us." We’ve built Banquet 18 with the belief that food is about more than flavour; it’s about connection, memory, and emotion. This win is not just for our team, it’s for every client who believed in us, and for a city that’s ready to shine in the national events space.”

Banquet 18's path has been marked by precision and a love for producing something that exceeds expectations. In an environment usually controlled by custom, the company has been creating its own path with an emphasis on new ideas, impeccable execution and food that has a narrative. The Silver Award at WOW Awards Asia 2025 is not just a celebration of Banquet 18’s innovation, but a sign of a changing industry, one where food is seen not as a backdrop, but as a central character in the way we celebrate.