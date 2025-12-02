Bangla Sahib & Sis Ganj: Delhi’s Pillars of Sikh Faith

The Gurudwara Bangla Sahib near Connaught Place is imposing with its glittering golden dome and quiet waters of its sarovar. Once a house belonging to Raja Jai Singh during the 17th century, it became holy when it received the eighth Sikh Guru, Guru Har Krishan Sahib. During a terrible smallpox and cholera epidemic, Guru Har Krishan is believed to have given succor to the suffering. Its sarovar water, called Amrit, reflects hope and divine mercy for the devout. Today, Bangla Sahib continues to echo the Guru's legacy of selfless service through its vast langar-a daily free meal to thousands irrespective of religion, caste, or background.

More than its spiritual connotation, the gurudwara is a harmonious combination of faith and functionality. The marble pathways, soulful kirtans, and the peaceful resonance of the Nishan Sahib exude deep serenity in the air. The complex also has a school, hospital, museum, and facilities to welcome guests round the clock, besides reaffirming the commitment of Sikhism towards community welfare.

A short distance away in Chandni Chowk stands Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, a monument of courage and sacrifice. Built at the site where Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was beheaded in 1675 on the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Sis Ganj Sahib stands as a symbol of unwavering commitment to protecting religious freedom. Guru Tegh Bahadur chose martyrdom over forced conversion, defending the rights of Kashmiri Pandits and upholding the principle of liberty for all—a message that resonates powerfully even today.

The gurudwara has kept relics from those turbulent times, such as the well where the Guru took his bath during his confinement and the tree to which he was chained. Nestled in the labyrinthine alleys of Old Delhi, Sis Ganj Sahib exudes quiet tranquility, summoning the devotee to contemplate bravery, sacrifice, and the eternal message of rising against injustice. Together, Bangla Sahib and Sis Ganj Sahib represent two essential dimensions of Sikh philosophy: compassion and courage. The first provides healing and hope, the second a memory of sacrifice and moral strength. Visiting these gurudwaras is not only a religious experience but also an immersion into the deep values of Sikhism that continue to inspire and guide many millions. From peace to reflective moments, or reconnecting with history, these shrines remain the abiding pillars of faith in the heart of India's capital.





The article has been authorised by Siftpreet Kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle