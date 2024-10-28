Bandhan by Shangri-La’ Unveils a World of Opulent Wedding Experiences

New Delhi: The eagerly awaited launch of ‘Bandhan by Shangri-La’ enchanted guests on October 23rd with a mesmerising presentation of lavish wedding offerings at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi. With sophistication infused into every detail, the event signified the start of a new chapter in high-end destination weddings, providing couples with a journey filled with allure and unforgettable memories.



Attendees were treated to a visual feast as the newly revamped ballroom shone in its full splendour, setting the stage for a variety of customised wedding possibilities. The evening overflowed with vibrant décor arrangements, curated culinary delights, and engaging showcases, all capturing the essence of ‘Bandhan by Shangri-La’—where each celebration is thoughtfully designed to reflect the couple’s vision.



Chris McFall, VP Sales for India and The Middle East, Shangri- La group, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled by the incredible response to Bandhan by Shangri-La, launched just in time for the wedding season to celebrate the beauty of timeless bonds. Our aim is to bring every couple’s vision to life, offering the perfect setting for destination weddings with unmatched service, exquisite décor, and international culinary expertise—all while honoring cherished traditions and personal tastes. With our newly reimagined ballroom and exclusive offerings, we are poised to redefine wedding experiences not only in India but around the world.”



Reflecting on the broader landscape of weddings in India, a recent Jefferies report highlights the country as the largest wedding destination globally, hosting 8-10 million weddings annually. A significant factor is the country’s large young population, with 34% in the marriageable age of 20 to 39 years, and 280 million people currently unmarried. Weddings in India hold deep cultural significance, driving nearly INR 10 trillion (US$130 billion) in annual spending across jewellery, apparel, event management, catering, and entertainment. Notably, India’s wedding market is nearly twice the size of the US, characterized by luxury weddings featuring exotic locations, Michelin-star menus, and celebrity performances.



The ‘Bandhan by Shangri-La’ service distinguishes itself by offering not only stunning venues but a complete wedding planning experience, from intimate ceremonies to grand-scale events at remarkable destinations worldwide. The occasion accentuated Shangri-La’s dedication to delivering made-to-order weddings, with its signature hospitality shining through in every aspect of the event.



Abhishek Sadhoo, General Manager of Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, added to the cheer, commenting, “Our ambition with ‘Bandhan by Shangri-La’ is to raise the bar in luxurious weddings. From the magnificence of our ballrooms to the intricacies of each tradition, we strive to create occasions that are both timeless and extraordinary. While we anticipated its success, the enthusiasm and number of enquiries we received exceeded our expectations, which was truly encouraging. This launch demonstrated the core of what we provide; unmatched service, impeccable venues, and memories that will last forever.”



The event was an outstanding success, leaving guests inspired by the endless possibilities for crafting their ideal wedding. With Shangri-La’s esteemed properties around the globe, ‘Bandhan by Shangri- La’ is set to become the premier choice for couples seeking to celebrate their love in grandeur.