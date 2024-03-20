A|X Armani Exchange unveils new Summer/Spring 2024 Collection with Kartik Aaryan

A|X Armani Exchange kicks off the Spring and Summer 2024 with a fresh lineup that includes new chronograph watches for men.

“As the face of A|X Armani Exchange watches, I am thrilled to unveil the Spring/Summer 2024 Collection. The new men's watch silhouette is a testament to the brand's commitment to pushing boundaries. With eye-catching designs and ultimate functionality, the new range of A|X Armani Exchange watches is definitely a statement of style!”

Kartik Aaryan, Brand Ambassador, A|X Armani Exchange Watches

Kartik Aaryan’s IG announcement on

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4h8FkuN7Li/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link