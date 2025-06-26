Awareness on Blood Disorders is Crucial, Say Experts at KIMS Conference

Highlighting the need for early intervention, specialists emphasized that complete blood screening of children from grades 3 to 8 can help detect haemoglobin levels. If low, further tests can help identify serious conditions such as Thalassemia or Sickle Cell Anaemia. In some parts of northern India, preliminary screenings have revealed that 8–10% to 20–30% of children may carry these disorders. Experts recommended that blood testing in all government and private schools should be made mandatory to enable early diagnosis and timely treatment.

Dr. Narendra Kumar Thota, Head of Hemato-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant at KIMS Hospitals, said, “Children with low hemoglobin should be evaluated further to differentiate between nutritional anemia and genetic conditions like Thalassemia or Sickle Cell Disease. Often, these disorders may be minor in one or both parents but can manifest severely in children. Early screening can help detect Thalassemia Major at a young age, allowing appropriate interventions through confirmatory testing.”

Also speaking at the event were Dr. Chandana Mareddy, Consultant Pediatric Hemato-Oncologist at KIMS Cuddles, Senior Genetic Counsellor Dr. Pavani Upendram, and Prof. Dr. M. Noorjahan, Head of Biochemistry at NIMS Hospital.

Experts discussed how advanced diagnostic tools such as High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) can effectively identify these disorders. However, accurate interpretation of these test reports requires specialized knowledge among biochemists and pathologists. Medical students too must be trained in these diagnostic methodologies. To protect future generations from life-threatening hereditary blood diseases, such professional development initiatives are essential.

The conference was led by Dr. Radhika Choudhary, Head of the Lab Services at KIMS Hospitals. Dr. Mohammed Mounuddin(Organising Secretary)and Dr. M.A. Muqeeth. They extended their gratitude to all contributors who made the event a success.