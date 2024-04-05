Audi India Clocks 33% Sales Growth in FY24

Pune: Audi, the German luxury car maker, has reported 33 per cent increase in retail sales at 7,027 units for the fiscal ended March 31, 2024.

The company had sold 5,275 units in the country in FY2022-23.

“We have seen a robust growth of 33 per cent in FY24 on the back of a diverse portfolio. Our product portfolio continues to witness strong demand and we are poised to overcome supply challenges," Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said in a statement.

“Despite ongoing growth in the luxury market, which is tapering off on the back of record-breaking sales in 2023, we are confident about the industry's potential to exceed 50,000 cars in 2024,” he said.

In the March quarter, Audi said it retailed 1,046 units in the local market, down from 1,950 units it sold in the January - March period of last year.

The company encountered challenges related to supply chain disruptions during the first quarter which had an impact on sales.

Audi stated that its pre-owned car business vertical also grew by 50 per cent in FY24 as compared to previous financial year.

In the January-March, the vertical grew 25 per cent as compared to the same period last year, it said.