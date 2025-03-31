Weather Report and Namaz timings, April 1, Tuesday
Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 36 deg C and 23 deg C respectively
Weather conditions:
Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 36 deg C and 23 deg C respectively.
Maximum temperature: 37.4 deg C
Minimum temperature: 24 deg C
RH: 32%
Rainfall: nil
Prayers:
April 01, 2025
2nd Shawwal
Tuesday
1446 H:
Fajar: 5.32 am
Zohar: 12.20 pm
Asar: 3.41 pm
Magrib: 6.30 pm
Isha: 7.09 pm
Sunrise: 6.10
Sunset: 18.29
Moonrise: 8.11
Moonset: 21.42
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story