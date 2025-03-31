 Top
Weather Report and Namaz timings, April 1, Tuesday

Astrology
DC Correspondent
31 March 2025 10:57 PM IST

Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 36 deg C and 23 deg C respectively

Weather conditions:

Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 36 deg C and 23 deg C respectively.

Maximum temperature: 37.4 deg C

Minimum temperature: 24 deg C

RH: 32%

Rainfall: nil

Prayers:

April 01, 2025

2nd Shawwal

Tuesday

1446 H:

Fajar: 5.32 am

Zohar: 12.20 pm

Asar: 3.41 pm

Magrib: 6.30 pm

Isha: 7.09 pm

Sunrise: 6.10

Sunset: 18.29

Moonrise: 8.11

Moonset: 21.42

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
