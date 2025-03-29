Weather Report and Namaz, March 30, Sunday
Partly cloudy sky. Mist or Hazy conditions very likely to occur in the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively
Weather
Max – 38.8
Min – 26
RH – 27 %
Rainfall –Nil
Namaz timing
29 Ramzan
1446 H: uh
Fajar: 5:11 am
Zohar: 12:31 pm
Asar: 4:41 pm
Magrib: 6:34 pm
Isha: 7:42 pm
Today Iftar: 6:34 pm
Tomorrow Sheri : 4:50 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:11 am
Sunset TODAY – 6:28 PM
MOONRISE – 6:38 am
MOONSET – 7:31 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
