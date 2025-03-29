 Top
Weather Report and Namaz, March 30, Sunday

29 March 2025 10:48 PM IST

Partly cloudy sky. Mist or Hazy conditions very likely to occur in the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively

Max – 38.8

Min – 26

RH – 27 %

Rainfall –Nil

Partly cloudy sky. Mist or Hazy conditions very likely to occur in the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Namaz timing

29 Ramzan

1446 H: uh

Fajar: 5:11 am

Zohar: 12:31 pm

Asar: 4:41 pm

Magrib: 6:34 pm

Isha: 7:42 pm

Today Iftar: 6:34 pm

Tomorrow Sheri : 4:50 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:11 am

Sunset TODAY – 6:28 PM

MOONRISE – 6:38 am

MOONSET – 7:31 pm

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
