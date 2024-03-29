Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings for 30th March

Weather:



Max – 40.2° C

Min – 25.4° C

RH – 25%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/haze conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 40°C and 25°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

30th March 2024

19th Ramzan

Saturday

1445 H:

Fajar: 5: 12 am

Zohar: 12: 31pm

Asar: 4: 41 pm

Magrib: 6: 34 pm

Isha: 7: 42 pm





Today’s Iftar: 6:34 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 4:49 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.11 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.28 pm

MOONSET – 9.15 am

MOONRISE – 10.54 pm