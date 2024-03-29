Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings for 30th March
Weather:
Max – 40.2° C
Min – 25.4° C
RH – 25%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/haze conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 40°C and 25°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
30th March 2024
19th Ramzan
Saturday
1445 H:
Fajar: 5: 12 am
Zohar: 12: 31pm
Asar: 4: 41 pm
Magrib: 6: 34 pm
Isha: 7: 42 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6:34 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher: 4:49 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.11 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.28 pm
MOONSET – 9.15 am
MOONRISE – 10.54 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
