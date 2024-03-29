Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings for 29th March



Weather:



Max – 39.2° C

Min – 24.6° C

RH – 20%

Rainfall - Nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/haze conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C and 25°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

29th March 2024

18th Ramzan

Friday

1445 H:

Fajar: 5: 12 am

Zohar: 12: 31pm

Asar: 4: 42 pm

Magrib: 6: 34 pm

Isha: 7: 42 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6:34 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 4:50 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.12 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.28 pm

MOONSET – 8.31 am

MOONRISE – 9.57 pm