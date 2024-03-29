Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings for 29th March
Weather:
Max – 39.2° C
Min – 24.6° C
RH – 20%
Rainfall - Nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/haze conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C and 25°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
29th March 2024
18th Ramzan
Friday
1445 H:
Fajar: 5: 12 am
Zohar: 12: 31pm
Asar: 4: 42 pm
Magrib: 6: 34 pm
Isha: 7: 42 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6:34 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher: 4:50 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.12 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.28 pm
MOONSET – 8.31 am
MOONRISE – 9.57 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story