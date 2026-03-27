Weather Forecast for March 28
Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds
Weather:
Max – 38.2°C
Min – 23.8°C
RH – 32%
Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30 – 40) kmph very likely to occur in the parts of the city towards evening/night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C and 24°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
26th March 2026
6th Shawwal
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.15 am
Zohar: 12.32 pm
Asar: 4.43 pm
Magrib: 6.34 pm
Isha: 7.41 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6.34 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher: 4.51 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.13 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.28 pm
MOONSET – 02.52 am
MOONRISE – 02.22 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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