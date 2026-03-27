Weather Forecast for March 28

Weather:





Max – 38.2°C

Min – 23.8°C

RH – 32%





Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)





Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30 – 40) kmph very likely to occur in the parts of the city towards evening/night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39°C and 24°C respectively.













Prayer timings:

26th March 2026

6th Shawwal

Thursday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.15 am

Zohar: 12.32 pm

Asar: 4.43 pm

Magrib: 6.34 pm

Isha: 7.41 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6.34 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 4.51 am













Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.13 am





Sunset TODAY – 06.28 pm





MOONSET – 02.52 am





MOONRISE – 02.22 pm