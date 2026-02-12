Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings on Thursday, February 12, 2026
Mist /hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning/night hours.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 29.8° C
Min – 17.2° C
RH – 45%
Rainfall – 000.0mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist /hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning/night hours.Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 °C and 17°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
12th Feb 2026
23rd Shabaan
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.43 am
Zohar: 12.40 pm
Asar: 4.40 pm
Magrib: 6.22 pm
Isha: 7.30 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.43
Sunset TODAY – 18.16
MOONSET – 13.40
MOONRISE – 02.36
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
