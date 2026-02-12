 Top
Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings on Thursday, February 12, 2026

12 Feb 2026 1:31 AM IST

Mist /hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning/night hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 °C and 17°C respectively. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 29.8° C

Min – 17.2° C

RH – 45%

Rainfall – 000.0mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist /hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning/night hours.Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 °C and 17°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

12th Feb 2026

23rd Shabaan

Thursday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.43 am

Zohar: 12.40 pm

Asar: 4.40 pm

Magrib: 6.22 pm

Isha: 7.30 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.43

Sunset TODAY – 18.16

MOONSET – 13.40

MOONRISE – 02.36

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
