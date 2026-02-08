Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings on Monday, February 9, 2026
Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 15°C respectively
Weather
Max – 31.4° C
Min – 15.5° C
RH – 29%
Rainfall - NIL
Forecast- Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 15°C respectively.
Prayer timings.
Feb 9, 2026
20, Shabaan
Monday
1447 H
Fajar- 05.44 am
Zohar- 12.40 pm
Asar- 04.39 pm
Magrib- 06.20 pm
Isha- 07.29 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.45 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.15 pm
MOONSET – 11.23 am
MOONRISE – —
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
