Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings on Monday, February 9, 2026

8 Feb 2026 11:55 PM IST

Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 15°C respectively

Fajar- 05.44 am; Zohar- 12.40 pm; Asar- 04.39 pm; Magrib- 06.20 pm; Isha- 07.29 pm — Internet

Weather

Max – 31.4° C

Min – 15.5° C

RH – 29%

Rainfall - NIL

Forecast- Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 15°C respectively.

Prayer timings.

Feb 9, 2026

20, Shabaan

Monday

1447 H

Fajar- 05.44 am

Zohar- 12.40 pm

Asar- 04.39 pm

Magrib- 06.20 pm

Isha- 07.29 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.45 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.15 pm

MOONSET – 11.23 am

MOONRISE – —

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
