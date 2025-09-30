Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or thunder showers accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in parts of the city. Most/hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 deg Celcius and 22 degree Celsius respectively.
Recorded Parameters:
Maximum: 30.4 deg C
Minimum: 21 deg C
RH: 62%
Rainfall: nil
Prayers:
September 30, 2025
7th Rabbi us Saani
Tuesday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5. 06 am
Zohar: 12. 16 pm
Asar: 4. 25 pm
Magrib: 6. 12 pm
Isha: 7. 19 pm
Sunrise: 06.06 am
Sunset: 18.05 pm
Moonrise: 13.07 pm
Moonset: --------
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
