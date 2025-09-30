Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or thunder showers accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in parts of the city. Most/hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 deg Celcius and 22 degree Celsius respectively.

Recorded Parameters:

Maximum: 30.4 deg C

Minimum: 21 deg C

RH: 62%

Rainfall: nil

Prayers:

September 30, 2025

7th Rabbi us Saani

Tuesday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5. 06 am

Zohar: 12. 16 pm

Asar: 4. 25 pm

Magrib: 6. 12 pm

Isha: 7. 19 pm

Sunrise: 06.06 am

Sunset: 18.05 pm

Moonrise: 13.07 pm

Moonset: --------