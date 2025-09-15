 Top
Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025

15 Sept 2025

Maximum: 28.8 °C; Minimum: 22.1 °C; RH:76%; Rainfall: nil

Fajar: 5: 05 am, Zohar: 12: 21 pm, Asar: 4: 32 pm, Magrib: 6: 24 pm — Internet

Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur in the city. Mist or hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 22°C respectively.

Recorded Parameters:

Maximum: 28.8 °C

Minimum: 22.1 °C

RH:76%

Rainfall: nil

Prayers:

September 16, 2025

23rd Rabi ul Awwal

Tuesday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 05 am

Zohar: 12: 21 pm

Asar: 4: 32 pm

Magrib: 6: 24 pm

Isha: 7: 31 pm

Sun Rise: 06.04 am

Sun Set: 18:17 pm

Moon Rise: 00.47 am

Moon Set: 14:32 pm

