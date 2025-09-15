Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025
Maximum: 28.8 °C; Minimum: 22.1 °C; RH:76%; Rainfall: nil
Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur in the city. Mist or hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayers:
September 16, 2025
23rd Rabi ul Awwal
Tuesday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 05 am
Zohar: 12: 21 pm
Asar: 4: 32 pm
Magrib: 6: 24 pm
Isha: 7: 31 pm
Sun Rise: 06.04 am
Sun Set: 18:17 pm
Moon Rise: 00.47 am
Moon Set: 14:32 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
