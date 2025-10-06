Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Weather:
Max – 31.8°C
Min – 22.1°C
RH – 67%
Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
7th Oct 2025
14th Rabbi us Saani
Monday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5. 08 am
Zohar: 12. 14 pm
Asar: 4. 21 pm
Magrib: 6. 06 pm
Isha: 7. 14 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.07 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.00 pm
MOONSET – 06.01 am
MOONRISE – 06.06 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
