Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Astrology
Deccan Chronicle
6 Oct 2025 10:51 PM IST

Zohar: 12. 14 pm; Asar: 4. 21 pm

Weather:

Max – 31.8°C

Min – 22.1°C

RH – 67%

Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

7th Oct 2025

14th Rabbi us Saani

Monday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5. 08 am

Zohar: 12. 14 pm

Asar: 4. 21 pm

Magrib: 6. 06 pm

Isha: 7. 14 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.07 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.00 pm

MOONSET – 06.01 am

MOONRISE – 06.06 pm

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
