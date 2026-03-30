Weather Forecast And Prayer Timings for Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Max – 37.4°C

Min – 25.6°C

RH – 40%

Rainfall - nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds very likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening/night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 25°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

31st March 2026

11th Shawwal

Monday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 10 am

Zohar: 12: 30 pm

Asar: 4: 41 pm

Magrib: 6: 34 pm

Isha: 7: 42 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.10 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.29 pm

MOONSET – 4.53 am

MOONRISE – 5.06 pm