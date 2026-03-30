Weather Forecast And Prayer Timings for Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds very likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening/night
Max – 37.4°C
Min – 25.6°C
RH – 40%
Rainfall - nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds very likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening/night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 25°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
31st March 2026
11th Shawwal
Monday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 10 am
Zohar: 12: 30 pm
Asar: 4: 41 pm
Magrib: 6: 34 pm
Isha: 7: 42 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.10 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.29 pm
MOONSET – 4.53 am
MOONRISE – 5.06 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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