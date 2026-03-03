Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 22°C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 34.8°C
Min – 22.2°C
RH – 43%
Rainfall - nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
3rd March 2026
13th Ramzan
Tuesday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 32 am
Zohar: 12: 38 pm
Asar: 4: 44 pm
Magrib: 6: 28 pm
Isha: 7: 36 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6: 28 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher: 5:10 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.32 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.23 pm
MOONSET – 6.22 pm
MOONRISE – 6.18 am
