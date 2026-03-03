 Top
Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Tuesday, March 3, 2026

3 March 2026 12:10 AM IST

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 22°C respectively.

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 34.8°C

Min – 22.2°C

RH – 43%

Rainfall - nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 22°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

3rd March 2026

13th Ramzan

Tuesday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 32 am

Zohar: 12: 38 pm

Asar: 4: 44 pm

Magrib: 6: 28 pm

Isha: 7: 36 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6: 28 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 5:10 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.32 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.23 pm

MOONSET – 6.22 pm

MOONRISE – 6.18 am

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
