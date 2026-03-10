Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 34.6° C

Min – 21.9° C

RH – 53%

Rainfall – 000.0mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 20°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

10th March 2026

20th Ramadan

Tuesday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.27 am

Zohar: 12.37 pm

Asar: 4.44 pm

Magrib: 6.30 pm

Isha: 7.37 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6.30 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 5.05 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.27

Sunset TODAY – 18.24

MOONSET – 10.43

MOONRISE – —:—