Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 20°C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 34.6° C
Min – 21.9° C
RH – 53%
Rainfall – 000.0mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 20°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
10th March 2026
20th Ramadan
Tuesday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.27 am
Zohar: 12.37 pm
Asar: 4.44 pm
Magrib: 6.30 pm
Isha: 7.37 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6.30 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher: 5.05 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.27
Sunset TODAY – 18.24
MOONSET – 10.43
MOONRISE – —:—
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
