Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Astrology
26 Jan 2026 11:46 PM IST

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 20°C respectively

Fajar: 5: 46 am; Zohar: 12: 39 pm; Asar: 4: 32 pm — Internet

Weather:

Max – 29.7°C

Min – 19.6°C

RH – 50%

Rainfall - nil


Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 20°C respectively.


Prayer timings:

27th Jan 2026

7th Shabaan

Tuesday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 46 am

Zohar: 12: 39 pm

Asar: 4: 32 pm

Magrib: 6: 14 pm

Isha: 7: 24 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.48 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.08 pm

MOONSET – 01.02 am

MOONRISE – 12.31 pm

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
