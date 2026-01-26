Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 20°C respectively Partly cloudy sky. Mist/hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours
Weather:
Max – 29.7°C
Min – 19.6°C
RH – 50%
Rainfall - nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 20°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
27th Jan 2026
7th Shabaan
Tuesday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 46 am
Zohar: 12: 39 pm
Asar: 4: 32 pm
Magrib: 6: 14 pm
Isha: 7: 24 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.48 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.08 pm
MOONSET – 01.02 am
MOONRISE – 12.31 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story