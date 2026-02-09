 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Astrology

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Astrology
9 Feb 2026 11:41 PM IST

Partly cloudy sky. Mist/hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 16°C respectively

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Tuesday, February 10, 2026
x
Fajar: 5: 43 am, Zohar: 12: 40 pm, Asar: 4: 39 pm — Internet

Weather:

Max – 30.7°C

Min – 15.4°C

RH – 24%

Rainfall - nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist/hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 16°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

10th Feb 2026

21st Shabaan

Tuesday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 43 am

Zohar: 12: 40 pm

Asar: 4: 39 pm

Magrib: 6: 21 pm

Isha: 7: 29 pm

Isha: 7: 28 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.44 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.15 pm

MOONSET – 1.49 am

MOONRISE – 12.05 pm

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
weather forecast prayer timings 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X