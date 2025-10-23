 Top
Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Thursday, October 23, 2025

23 Oct 2025 1:08 AM IST

Weather:

Max – 30.2°C

Min – 21.8°C

RH – 66%

Rainfall -

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 22°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

23rd Oct 2025

30th Rabbi us Saani

Thursday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 11 am

Zohar: 12: 10

Asar: 4: 12 pm

Magrib: 5: 55 pm

Isha: 7: 03 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.11 am

Sunset TODAY – 5.49 pm

MOONSET – 6.52 pm

MOONRISE – 7.30 pm

