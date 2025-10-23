Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Thursday, October 23, 2025
Weather:
Max – 30.2°C
Min – 21.8°C
RH – 66%
Rainfall -
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
23rd Oct 2025
30th Rabbi us Saani
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 11 am
Zohar: 12: 10
Asar: 4: 12 pm
Magrib: 5: 55 pm
Isha: 7: 03 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.11 am
Sunset TODAY – 5.49 pm
MOONSET – 6.52 pm
MOONRISE – 7.30 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
