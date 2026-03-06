Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Thursday March 6, 2026

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 36.5°C

Min –19.7°C

RH —21%

Rainfall – 000.0 mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 °C and 20°C respectively.

6th March 2026

16th Ramzan

Friday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.30 am

Zohar: 12.37 pm

Asar: 4.43 pm

Magrib: 6. 29 pm

Isha: 7.36 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6. 29 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 5.08 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.30

Sunset TODAY – 18.23

MOONSET - 8.05

MOONRISE – 20.56

No ra