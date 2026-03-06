Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Thursday March 6, 2026
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 36.5°C
Min –19.7°C
RH —21%
Rainfall – 000.0 mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 °C and 20°C respectively.
6th March 2026
16th Ramzan
Friday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.30 am
Zohar: 12.37 pm
Asar: 4.43 pm
Magrib: 6. 29 pm
Isha: 7.36 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6. 29 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher: 5.08 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.30
Sunset TODAY – 18.23
MOONSET - 8.05
MOONRISE – 20.56
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
