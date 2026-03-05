Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Thursday March 5, 2025

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 35.7° C

Min – 20.5° C

RH – 24%

Rainfall – 000.0mm

Forecast:Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 °C and 21°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

5th March 2026

15th Ramzan

Thurssday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.31 am

Zohar: 12.38 pm

Asar: 4.44 pm

Magrib: 6.29 pm

Isha: 7.36 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6.29 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 5.09 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.31

Sunset TODAY – 18.23

MOONSET – 07.30

MOONRISE – 20.05