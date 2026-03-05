Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Thursday March 5, 2025
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 °C and 21°C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 35.7° C
Min – 20.5° C
RH – 24%
Rainfall – 000.0mm
Forecast:Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 °C and 21°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
5th March 2026
15th Ramzan
Thurssday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.31 am
Zohar: 12.38 pm
Asar: 4.44 pm
Magrib: 6.29 pm
Isha: 7.36 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6.29 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher: 5.09 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.31
Sunset TODAY – 18.23
MOONSET – 07.30
MOONRISE – 20.05
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
