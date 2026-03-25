Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Thursday March 25, 2025
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 23°C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather.
Max – 35.5° C
Min – 24.2° C
RH – 43%
Rainfall - 006.9 mm
Forecast- Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur towards evening or night in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 23°C respectively.
Prayer timings.
March 25, 2026
5, Shawwal
Wednesday
1447 H
Fajar- 05.16 am
Zohar- 12.32 pm
Asar- 04.44 pm
Magrib- 06.34 pm
Isha- 07.41 pm
Today’s Iftar- 06.34 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher - 04.51 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.15 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.27 pm
MOONSET – 12.02 am
MOONRISE – 11.14 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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