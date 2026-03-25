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Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Thursday March 25, 2025

Astrology
25 March 2026 12:10 AM IST

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 23°C respectively.

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Thursday March 25, 2025
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Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur towards evening or night in the city. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad:

Weather.

Max – 35.5° C

Min – 24.2° C

RH – 43%

Rainfall - 006.9 mm

Forecast- Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur towards evening or night in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 23°C respectively.

Prayer timings.

March 25, 2026

5, Shawwal

Wednesday

1447 H

Fajar- 05.16 am

Zohar- 12.32 pm

Asar- 04.44 pm

Magrib- 06.34 pm

Isha- 07.41 pm

Today’s Iftar- 06.34 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher - 04.51 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.15 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.27 pm

MOONSET – 12.02 am

MOONRISE – 11.14 am

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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