Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Thursday, March 12, 2026
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 22°C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 35.7° C
Min – 22.3° C
RH – 31%
Rainfall – 000.0mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
12th March 2026
22nd Ramadan
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.26 am
Zohar: 12.36 pm
Asar: 4.44 pm
Magrib: 6.31 pm
Isha: 7.39 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6.31 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher: 5.04 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.25
Sunset TODAY – 18.25
MOONSET – 12.23
MOONRISE - 01.18
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
