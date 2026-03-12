Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Thursday, March 12, 2026

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 35.7° C

Min – 22.3° C

RH – 31%

Rainfall – 000.0mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 22°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

12th March 2026

22nd Ramadan

Thursday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.26 am

Zohar: 12.36 pm

Asar: 4.44 pm

Magrib: 6.31 pm

Isha: 7.39 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6.31 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 5.04 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.25

Sunset TODAY – 18.25

MOONSET – 12.23

MOONRISE - 01.18