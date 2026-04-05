Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Thursday April 5, 2026

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 36.8°C

Min – 25.4°C

RH —38%

Rainfall – 000.0 mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely prevail during morning hours.Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 23 °C respectively.

5th April 2026

16th Shawwal

Sunday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.06 am

Zohar: 12.29 pm

Asar: 4.40 pm

Magrib: 6.35 pm

Isha: 7.44 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.07

Sunset TODAY – 18.30

MOONSET - 7.54

MOONRISE – 21.23