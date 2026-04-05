Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Thursday April 5, 2026
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 23 °C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 36.8°C
Min – 25.4°C
RH —38%
Rainfall – 000.0 mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely prevail during morning hours.Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 23 °C respectively.
5th April 2026
16th Shawwal
Sunday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.06 am
Zohar: 12.29 pm
Asar: 4.40 pm
Magrib: 6.35 pm
Isha: 7.44 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.07
Sunset TODAY – 18.30
MOONSET - 7.54
MOONRISE – 21.23
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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