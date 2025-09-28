Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, September 28, 2025
Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/ thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 22°C respectively
Weather
Max – 25
Min – 21.7
RH – 90 %
Rainfall – 0.2 mm
Namaz timing
5th Rabbi us Saani
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 06 am
Zohar: 12: 17 pm
Asar: 4: 26 pm
Magrib: 6: 14 pm
Isha: 7: 21 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:06am
Sunset TODAY – 6: 07PM
MOONRISE – 11:22 am
MOONSET – 10:27 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
