 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Astrology

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, September 28, 2025

Astrology
Deccan Chronicle
28 Sept 2025 12:21 AM IST

Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/ thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 22°C respectively

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, September 28, 2025
x
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:06am — Internet

Weather

Max – 25

Min – 21.7

RH – 90 %

Rainfall – 0.2 mm

Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/ thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 22°C respectively.

Namaz timing

5th Rabbi us Saani

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 06 am

Zohar: 12: 17 pm

Asar: 4: 26 pm

Magrib: 6: 14 pm

Isha: 7: 21 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:06am

Sunset TODAY – 6: 07PM

MOONRISE – 11:22 am

MOONSET – 10:27 pm

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
weather forecast prayer timings 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X