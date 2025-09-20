Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, September 21, 2025
Max – 32.0
Min – 22.4
RH – 67 %
Rainfall – nil
Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds very likely to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 23°C respectively.
28 Rabi ul Awwal
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 06 am
Zohar: 12: 19 pm
Asar: 4: 30 pm
Magrib: 6: 19 pm
Isha: 7: 27 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:05 am
Sunset TODAY – 6: 13 PM
MOONRISE – 5:29 am
MOONSET – 5:56 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
