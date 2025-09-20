 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Astrology

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, September 21, 2025

Astrology
Deccan Chronicle
20 Sept 2025 11:35 PM IST

Fajar: 5: 06 am; Zohar: 12: 19 pm; Asar: 4: 30 pm

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, September 21, 2025
x
Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds very likely to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 23°C respectively. — Internet

Weather

Max – 32.0

Min – 22.4

RH – 67 %

Rainfall – nil

Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds very likely to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 23°C respectively.

Namaz timing

28 Rabi ul Awwal

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 06 am

Zohar: 12: 19 pm

Asar: 4: 30 pm

Magrib: 6: 19 pm

Isha: 7: 27 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:05 am

Sunset TODAY – 6: 13 PM

MOONRISE – 5:29 am

MOONSET – 5:56 pm

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
weather forecast prayer timings 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X