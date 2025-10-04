 Top
Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, October 5, 2025

4 Oct 2025 11:41 PM IST

Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/ thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and hours. Maximum and minimun emperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively

Fajar: 5: 07 am; Zohar: 12: 14 pm — Internet

Weather

Max – 31.2

Min – 23.1

RH – 74 %

Rainfall – nil

Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/ thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and hours. Maximum and minimun emperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively

Namaz timing

12th Rabbi us Saani

Sunday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 07 am

Zohar: 12: 14 pm

Asar: 4: 21 pm

Magrib: 6: 07 pm

Isha: 7: 15 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:07 am

Sunset TODAY – 6: 01 PM

MOONRISE – 4:45 pm

MOONSET – 4:04 am

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
