Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, October 5, 2025
Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/ thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and hours. Maximum and minimun emperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively
Weather
Max – 31.2
Min – 23.1
RH – 74 %
Rainfall – nil
Namaz timing
12th Rabbi us Saani
Sunday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 07 am
Zohar: 12: 14 pm
Asar: 4: 21 pm
Magrib: 6: 07 pm
Isha: 7: 15 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:07 am
Sunset TODAY – 6: 01 PM
MOONRISE – 4:45 pm
MOONSET – 4:04 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
