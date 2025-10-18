Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, October 19, 2025
Weather
Max – 31.6
Min – 21.6
RH – 50 %
Rainfall – nil
Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 21°C respectively.
Namaz timing
26th Rabbi us Saani
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 09 am
Zohar: 12: 11 pm
Asar: 4: 14 pm
Magrib: 5: 57 pm
Isha: 7: 06 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:10 am
Sunset TODAY – 5: 51 PM
MOONRISE – 4:14 am
MOONSET – 4:30 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
