 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Astrology

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, October 19, 2025

Astrology
18 Oct 2025 10:57 PM IST

Fajar: 5: 09 am; Zohar: 12: 11 pm

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, October 19, 2025
x
Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 21°C respectively. — Internet

Weather

Max – 31.6

Min – 21.6

RH – 50 %

Rainfall – nil

Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 21°C respectively.

Namaz timing

26th Rabbi us Saani

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 09 am

Zohar: 12: 11 pm

Asar: 4: 14 pm

Magrib: 5: 57 pm

Isha: 7: 06 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:10 am

Sunset TODAY – 5: 51 PM

MOONRISE – 4:14 am

MOONSET – 4:30 pm

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
weather forecast prayer timings 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Deccan Chronicle
About the AuthorDeccan Chronicle

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X