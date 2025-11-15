Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, November 16, 2025
Max – 29.6°C; Min –13.8°C
Weather:
RH —40%
Rainfall – 000.0 mm
Forecast:
Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 4-5 deg c during next 3 to 4 days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 °C and 14 °C respectively.
Prayer Timings
16th Nov 2025
24th Jamadi ul Awwal
Sunday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5. 19 am
Zohar: 12. 11 pm
Asar: 4.05 pm
Magrib: 5. 46 pm
Isha: 6.56 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.22
Sunset TODAY – 17.40
MOONSET – 2.59
MOONRISE – 15.05
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
