 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Astrology

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, November 16, 2025

Astrology
15 Nov 2025 10:49 PM IST

Max – 29.6°C; Min –13.8°C

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, November 16, 2025
x
Fajar: 5. 19 am; Zohar: 12. 11 pm — Internet

Weather:

Max – 29.6°C

Min –13.8°C

RH —40%

Rainfall – 000.0 mm

Forecast:

Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 4-5 deg c during next 3 to 4 days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 °C and 14 °C respectively.

Prayer Timings

16th Nov 2025

24th Jamadi ul Awwal

Sunday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5. 19 am

Zohar: 12. 11 pm

Asar: 4.05 pm

Magrib: 5. 46 pm

Isha: 6.56 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.22

Sunset TODAY – 17.40

MOONSET – 2.59

MOONRISE – 15.05

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
weather forecast prayer timings 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X