Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, March 29, 2026
Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (40 - 50) kmph very likely to occur in the parts of the city towards evening/night
Weather
Max – 37.4
Min – 24. 6
RH – 27%
Rainfall – nil
Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds
(40 - 50) kmph very likely to occur in the parts of the city towards evening/night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 °C and 25°C respectively.
Namaz timings
9th Shawwal
Sunday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 12 am
Zohar: 12: 31 pm
Asar: 4: 42 pm
Magrib: 6: 34 pm
Isha: 7: 42 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6: 12 am
Sunset TODAY – 6: 18 PM
MOONRISE – 3:20 pm
MOONSET – 3:36 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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