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Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, March 29, 2026

Astrology
28 March 2026 11:12 PM IST

Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (40 - 50) kmph very likely to occur in the parts of the city towards evening/night

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, March 29, 2026
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Fajar: 5: 12 am; Zohar: 12: 31 pm; Asar: 4: 42 pm ; Magrib: 6: 34 pm — Internet

Weather

Max – 37.4

Min – 24. 6

RH – 27%

Rainfall – nil

Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds

(40 - 50) kmph very likely to occur in the parts of the city towards evening/night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 °C and 25°C respectively.

Namaz timings

9th Shawwal

Sunday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 12 am

Zohar: 12: 31 pm

Asar: 4: 42 pm

Magrib: 6: 34 pm

Isha: 7: 42 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6: 12 am

Sunset TODAY – 6: 18 PM

MOONRISE – 3:20 pm

MOONSET – 3:36 am

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
prayer timings weather forecast 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
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