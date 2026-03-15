Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, March 15, 2026

Hyderabad:

Weather

Max – 37.6

Min – 22.9

RH – 40 %

Rainfall – nil

Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 22°C respectively.

Namaz timings

25th Ramzan

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 24 am

Zohar: 12: 35 pm

Asar: 4: 45 pm

Magrib: 6: 31 pm

Isha: 7: 39 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6: 31 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 5:01 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6: 23 am

Sunset TODAY – 6: 25 PM

MOONRISE – 3:42 am

MOONSET – 3:08 pm