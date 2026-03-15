Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, March 15, 2026
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 22°C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather
Max – 37.6
Min – 22.9
RH – 40 %
Rainfall – nil
Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 22°C respectively.
Namaz timings
25th Ramzan
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 24 am
Zohar: 12: 35 pm
Asar: 4: 45 pm
Magrib: 6: 31 pm
Isha: 7: 39 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6: 31 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher: 5:01 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6: 23 am
Sunset TODAY – 6: 25 PM
MOONRISE – 3:42 am
MOONSET – 3:08 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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