Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, March 1, 2026
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 21°C respectively.
Max – 34.3° C
Min – 21° C
RH – 33%
Rainfall - NIL
Forecast- Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 21°C respectively.
Prayer timings.
March 1, 2026
11, Ramzan
Saturday
1447 H
Fajar- 05.33 am
Zohar- 12.40 pm
Asar- 04.44 pm
Magrib- 06.28 pm
Isha- 07.36 pm
Today’s Iftar - 06.28 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher - 05.11 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.34 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.22 pm
MOONSET – 04.55 am
MOONRISE – 04.30 pm
