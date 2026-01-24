 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Astrology

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, January 25, 2026

Astrology
24 Jan 2026 10:57 PM IST

Fajar: 5: 47 am; Zohar: 12: 38 pm; Asar: 4: 30 pm; Magrib: 6: 13 pm

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, January 25, 2026
x
Partly cloudy sky. Misty conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 18°C respectively. — X.com

Weather:

Max – 28.3°C

Min – 18.1°C

RH – 45%

Rainfall - nil

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Misty conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 18°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

25th Jan 2026

5th Shabaan

Sunday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 47 am

Zohar: 12: 38 pm

Asar: 4: 30 pm

Magrib: 6: 13 pm

Isha: 7: 23 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.49 am

Sunset TODAY – 6.07 pm

MOONSET – none

MOONRISE – 11.01 am

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
weather forecast prayer timings 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X