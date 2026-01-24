Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, January 25, 2026
Weather:
Max – 28.3°C
Min – 18.1°C
RH – 45%
Rainfall - nil
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Misty conditions likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 18°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
25th Jan 2026
5th Shabaan
Sunday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 47 am
Zohar: 12: 38 pm
Asar: 4: 30 pm
Magrib: 6: 13 pm
Isha: 7: 23 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.49 am
Sunset TODAY – 6.07 pm
MOONSET – none
MOONRISE – 11.01 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
