Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, February 8, 2026
Partly cloudy sky. Mist /hazy conditions very likely to prevail during night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 °C and 17°C respectively
Hyderabad
Weather:
Max – 31.7° C
Min – 17.0° C
RH – 33%
Rainfall – 000.0mm
Prayer timings:
8th Feb 2026
19th Shabaan
Sunday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.44 am
Zohar: 12.40 pm
Asar: 4.38 pm
Magrib: 6.20 pm
Isha: 7.29 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.45
Sunset TODAY – 18.14
MOONSET – 10.44
MOONRISE – 23.57
