Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Sunday, February 8, 2026

Astrology
8 Feb 2026 12:20 AM IST

Partly cloudy sky. Mist /hazy conditions very likely to prevail during night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 °C and 17°C respectively

Fajar: 5.44 am; Zohar: 12.40 pm; Asar: 4.38 pm — Internet

Hyderabad

Weather:

Max – 31.7° C

Min – 17.0° C

RH – 33%

Rainfall – 000.0mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Mist /hazy conditions very likely to prevail during night hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 °C and 17°C

respectively.

Prayer timings:

8th Feb 2026

19th Shabaan

Sunday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.44 am

Zohar: 12.40 pm

Asar: 4.38 pm

Magrib: 6.20 pm

Isha: 7.29 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.45

Sunset TODAY – 18.14

MOONSET – 10.44

MOONRISE – 23.57

weather forecast prayer timings 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
