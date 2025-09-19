 Top
Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

Astrology
Deccan Chronicle
19 Sept 2025 10:45 PM IST

Fajar: 5: 05 am; Zohar: 12: 19 pm

Weather

Max – 31.6

Min – 21.8

RH – 66 %

Rainfall – nil

Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds very likely to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 22°C respectively.

Namaz timing

27th Rabi ul Awwal

1447 H:

Fajar: 5: 05 am

Zohar: 12: 19 pm

Asar: 4: 30 pm

Magrib: 6: 20 pm

Isha: 7: 28 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:04 am

Sunset TODAY – 6: 13 PM

MOONRISE – 4:38 am

MOONSET – 5:22 pm

