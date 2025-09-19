Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
Fajar: 5: 05 am; Zohar: 12: 19 pm
Weather
Max – 31.6
Min – 21.8
RH – 66 %
Rainfall – nil
Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds very likely to occur in the city. Mist/Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 22°C respectively.
Namaz timing
27th Rabi ul Awwal
1447 H:
Fajar: 5: 05 am
Zohar: 12: 19 pm
Asar: 4: 30 pm
Magrib: 6: 20 pm
Isha: 7: 28 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6:04 am
Sunset TODAY – 6: 13 PM
MOONRISE – 4:38 am
MOONSET – 5:22 pm
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
