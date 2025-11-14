Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Saturday, November 15, 2025
Max – 29.4°C; Min – 13.4 °C
Weather:
Max – 29.4°C
Min – 13.4 °C
RH – 30%
Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 3-4 deg c during next couple of days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 °C and 14°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
15th Nov 2025
23rd Jamadi ul Awwal
Saturday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.19 am
Zohar: 12.11 pm
Asar: 4.06 pm
Magrib: 5.46 pm
Isha: 6.56 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.21 am
Sunset TODAY – 05.40 pm
MOONSET – 02.32 pm
MOONRISE – 02.11 am
