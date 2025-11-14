Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Saturday, November 15, 2025

Weather:

Max – 29.4°C

Min – 13.4 °C

RH – 30%

Rainfall - 000.0 mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Partly cloudy sky. Mist/ Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning or night hours. Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 3-4 deg c during next couple of days. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 °C and 14°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

15th Nov 2025

23rd Jamadi ul Awwal

Saturday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.19 am

Zohar: 12.11 pm

Asar: 4.06 pm

Magrib: 5.46 pm

Isha: 6.56 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.21 am

Sunset TODAY – 05.40 pm

MOONSET – 02.32 pm

MOONRISE – 02.11 am