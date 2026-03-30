Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Saturday, March 30, 2026

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 37.7° C

Min – 25.0° C

RH – 29%

Rainfall – 000.0mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30 - 40) kmph very likely to occur in the parts of the city towards evening/night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 °C and 25 °C respectively.

Prayer timings:

30th March 2026

10th Shawwal

Monday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.11 am

Zohar: 12.31 pm

Asar: 4.41 pm

Magrib: 6.34 pm

Isha: 7.42 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.11

Sunset TODAY – 18.28

MOONSET – 04.16

MOONRISE - 16.14