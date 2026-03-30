Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Saturday, March 30, 2026
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 °C and 25 °C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 37.7° C
Min – 25.0° C
RH – 29%
Rainfall – 000.0mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30 - 40) kmph very likely to occur in the parts of the city towards evening/night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 °C and 25 °C respectively.
Prayer timings:
30th March 2026
10th Shawwal
Monday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.11 am
Zohar: 12.31 pm
Asar: 4.41 pm
Magrib: 6.34 pm
Isha: 7.42 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.11
Sunset TODAY – 18.28
MOONSET – 04.16
MOONRISE - 16.14
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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