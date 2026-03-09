Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Monday March 9, 2026
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 20°C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 36.2° C
Min – 20.9° C
RH – 23%
Rainfall – 000.0mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 20°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
9th March 2026
19th Ramzan
Monday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.28 am
Zohar: 12.37 pm
Asar: 4.44 pm
Magrib: 6.30 pm
Isha: 7.37 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6.30 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher: 5.06 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.28
Sunset TODAY – 18.24
MOONSET – 09.59
MOONRISE – 23.32
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
