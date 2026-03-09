Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Monday March 9, 2026

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 36.2° C

Min – 20.9° C

RH – 23%

Rainfall – 000.0mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 20°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

9th March 2026

19th Ramzan

Monday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.28 am

Zohar: 12.37 pm

Asar: 4.44 pm

Magrib: 6.30 pm

Isha: 7.37 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6.30 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 5.06 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.28

Sunset TODAY – 18.24

MOONSET – 09.59

MOONRISE – 23.32