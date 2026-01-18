 Top
Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Monday, January 19, 2026

Astrology
18 Jan 2026 11:35 PM IST

Forecast- Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 16°C respectively

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Monday, January 19, 2026
Fajar- 05.47 am; Zohar- 12.37 pm — Internet

Weather.

Max – 32° C

Min – 14.4° C

RH – 28%

Rainfall - NIL

Forecast- Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 16°C respectively.

Prayer timings.

Jan 18, 2026

29, Rajjab

Monday

1447 H

Fajar- 05.47 am

Zohar- 12.37 pm

Asar- 04.28 pm

Magrib- 06.10 pm

Isha- 07.21 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.49 am

Sunset TODAY – 06.04 pm

MOONSET – 06.35 pm

MOONRISE – 07.12 am

