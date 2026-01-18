Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Monday, January 19, 2026
Forecast- Partly cloudy sky. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning and night hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C and 16°C respectively
Weather.
Max – 32° C
Min – 14.4° C
RH – 28%
Rainfall - NIL
Prayer timings.
Jan 18, 2026
29, Rajjab
Monday
1447 H
Fajar- 05.47 am
Zohar- 12.37 pm
Asar- 04.28 pm
Magrib- 06.10 pm
Isha- 07.21 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.49 am
Sunset TODAY – 06.04 pm
MOONSET – 06.35 pm
MOONRISE – 07.12 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
