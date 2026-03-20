Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for March 20, 2026
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 °C and 22 °C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 32.4°C
Min – 20.5°C
RH —41%
Rainfall – 000.0 mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 °C and 22 °C respectively.
20th March 2026
30th Ramzan
Friday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5. 29 am
Zohar: 12. 34 pm
Asar: 4. 44 pm
Magrib: 6. 33 pm
Isha: 7.40 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6. 33 pm
Crescent not sighted, Eid will be on Saturday.
Tomorrow’s Saher: 5.03 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.19
Sunset TODAY – 18.26
MOONSET - 19.46
MOONRISE – 6.58
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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