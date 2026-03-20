Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for March 20, 2026

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 32.4°C

Min – 20.5°C

RH —41%

Rainfall – 000.0 mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Hazy conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 °C and 22 °C respectively.

20th March 2026

30th Ramzan

Friday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5. 29 am

Zohar: 12. 34 pm

Asar: 4. 44 pm

Magrib: 6. 33 pm

Isha: 7.40 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6. 33 pm

Crescent not sighted, Eid will be on Saturday.

Tomorrow’s Saher: 5.03 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.19

Sunset TODAY – 18.26

MOONSET - 19.46

MOONRISE – 6.58