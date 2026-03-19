Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for March 19, 2026
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 21°C respectively.
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 28.4° C
Min – 18.5° C
RH – 49%
Rainfall – 000.0mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur in parts of city towards evening / night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 21°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
19th March 2026
29th Ramadan
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.22 am
Zohar: 12.34 pm
Asar: 4.45 pm
Magrib: 6.32 pm
Isha: 7.40 pm
Today’s Iftar: 6.32 pm
Tomorrow’s Saher: 4.58 am
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.20
Sunset TODAY – 18.26
MOONSET – 18.48
MOONRISE - 06.19
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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