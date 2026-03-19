Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for March 19, 2026

Hyderabad:

Weather:

Max – 28.4° C

Min – 18.5° C

RH – 49%

Rainfall – 000.0mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur in parts of city towards evening / night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 21°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

19th March 2026

29th Ramadan

Thursday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.22 am

Zohar: 12.34 pm

Asar: 4.45 pm

Magrib: 6.32 pm

Isha: 7.40 pm

Today’s Iftar: 6.32 pm

Tomorrow’s Saher: 4.58 am

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.20

Sunset TODAY – 18.26

MOONSET – 18.48

MOONRISE - 06.19