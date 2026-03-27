Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Friday, March 27, 2026

Hyderabad:





Weather:

Max – 37.2°C

Min – 23.1°C

RH —29%

Rainfall – 000.0 mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the parts of the city towards evening/night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 °C and 24°C respectively.









27th March 2026

6”7th Shawwal

Friday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.13 am

Zohar: 12. 32 pm

Asar: 4. 43 pm

Magrib: 6.34 pm

Isha: 7. 41 pm

Todays Iftar: 6 34 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.14

Sunset TODAY – 18.28

MOONSET - 13.21

MOONRISE – 2.01