Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Friday, March 27, 2026
Max – 37.2°C; Min – 23.1°C; RH —29%
Hyderabad:
Weather:
Max – 37.2°C
Min – 23.1°C
RH —29%
Rainfall – 000.0 mm
Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the parts of the city towards evening/night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 °C and 24°C respectively.
27th March 2026
6”7th Shawwal
Friday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.13 am
Zohar: 12. 32 pm
Asar: 4. 43 pm
Magrib: 6.34 pm
Isha: 7. 41 pm
Todays Iftar: 6 34 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.14
Sunset TODAY – 18.28
MOONSET - 13.21
MOONRISE – 2.01
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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