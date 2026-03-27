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Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Friday, March 27, 2026

Astrology
27 March 2026 12:10 AM IST

Max – 37.2°C; Min – 23.1°C; RH —29%

Weather Forecast and Prayer Timings for Friday, March 27, 2026
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Fajar: 5.13 am; Zohar: 12. 32 pm; Asar: 4. 43 pm — Internet

Hyderabad:


Weather:

Max – 37.2°C

Min – 23.1°C

RH —29%

Rainfall – 000.0 mm

Forecast: Partly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40) kmph very likely to occur in the parts of the city towards evening/night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 °C and 24°C respectively.



27th March 2026

6”7th Shawwal

Friday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.13 am

Zohar: 12. 32 pm

Asar: 4. 43 pm

Magrib: 6.34 pm

Isha: 7. 41 pm

Todays Iftar: 6 34 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 6.14

Sunset TODAY – 18.28

MOONSET - 13.21

MOONRISE – 2.01

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
weather forecast prayer timings 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
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