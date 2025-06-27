Weather Forecast
Weather:
Max – 34.0° C
Min – 23.4° C
RH – 50%
Rainfall - 000.1mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/drizzle accompanied with strong surface winds
(30-40) kmph is very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Max & Min temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 24
Degree Celsius respectively.
28th June 2025
2nd Muharram
Saturday
1447 H:
Fajar: 4: 34 am
Zohar: 12: 29 pm
Asar: 4: 56 pm
Magrib: 7: 00 pm
Isha: 8: 17 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.44 am
Sunset TODAY – 18.54
MOONSET – 21.40
MOONRISE – 08.25 am
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
