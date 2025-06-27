Weather Forecast

Weather:





Max – 34.0° CMin – 23.4° CRH – 50%Rainfall - 000.1mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/drizzle accompanied with strong surface winds(30-40) kmph is very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Max & Min temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 24Degree Celsius respectively.28th June 20252nd MuharramSaturday1447 H:Fajar: 4: 34 amZohar: 12: 29 pmAsar: 4: 56 pmMagrib: 7: 00 pmIsha: 8: 17 pmSunrise TOMORROW – 05.44 amSunset TODAY – 18.54MOONSET – 21.40MOONRISE – 08.25 am