 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Astrology

Weather Forecast

Astrology
DC Correspondent
27 Jun 2025 10:00 PM IST

Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours.

Weather Forecast
x
Representational image

Weather:

Max – 34.0° C
Min – 23.4° C
RH – 50%
Rainfall - 000.1mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/drizzle accompanied with strong surface winds
(30-40) kmph is very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Max & Min temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 24
Degree Celsius respectively.

28th June 2025
2nd Muharram
Saturday
1447 H:
Fajar: 4: 34 am
Zohar: 12: 29 pm
Asar: 4: 56 pm
Magrib: 7: 00 pm
Isha: 8: 17 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.44 am
Sunset TODAY – 18.54
MOONSET – 21.40
MOONRISE – 08.25 am


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Weather update 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X