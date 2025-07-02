 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Astrology

Weather

Astrology
DC Correspondent
2 July 2025 9:20 PM IST

Generally cloudy sky.

Weather
x
Representational image

Weather:

Max – 26.0° C
Min – 21.1° C
RH – 92%
Rainfall - 04.13mm (up to 2030 Hrs IST)

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/thunderstorms accompanied with strong surface winds ( 30 - 40 ) KMPH are very likely to occur in parts of the city. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C and 23°C respectively.

3rd July 2025
7th Muharram
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 4: 36 am
Zohar: 12: 30 pm
Asar: 4: 56 pm
Magrib: 7: 00 pm
Isha: 8: 17 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 05.46 am
Sunset TODAY – 18.54
MOONSET – 21.40
MOONRISE – 00.00 am


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
weather forecast 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X