September 4: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings

Weather:

Max – 30.5° C

Min – 22.4° C

RH – 68%

Rainfall – 000.0mm

Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40)kmph very likely to occur in the city. Hazy/misty conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively.

Prayer timings:

4th Sept 2025

11th Rabi ul Awwal

Thursday

1447 H:

Fajar: 5.02 am

Zohar: 12.25 pm

Asar: 4.36 pm

Magrib: 6.33 pm

Isha: 7.42 pm

Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.02

Sunset TODAY – 18.27

MOONSET – 02.28

MOONRISE – 16.05