September 4: Weather Forecast & Prayer Timings
Light rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40)kmph very likely to occur in Hyderabad city
Weather:
Max – 30.5° C
Min – 22.4° C
RH – 68%
Rainfall – 000.0mm
Forecast: Generally cloudy sky. Light rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (30-40)kmph very likely to occur in the city. Hazy/misty conditions very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively.
Prayer timings:
4th Sept 2025
11th Rabi ul Awwal
Thursday
1447 H:
Fajar: 5.02 am
Zohar: 12.25 pm
Asar: 4.36 pm
Magrib: 6.33 pm
Isha: 7.42 pm
Sunrise TOMORROW – 06.02
Sunset TODAY – 18.27
MOONSET – 02.28
MOONRISE – 16.05
